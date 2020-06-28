6 more ITBP personnel test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Six more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

There are a total of 90 active cases, while 223 have recovered till date, according to ITBP.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The death toll has risen up to 16,095 in the country with 410 persons succumbing to the lethal infection in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

