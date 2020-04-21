6 more test positive for coronavirus in Punjab, state count reaches 251

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 21 (ANI): Six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab on Tuesday, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 251, informed the state Health Department.

Out of the six cases that were reported from the state today, 1 was reported from SAS Nagar and 5 were reported from Patiala.

Out of these 251 cases in the state, 186 are active cases, 49 people have been cured while 16 deaths have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, India's tally rose to 18,985 positive COVID-19 cases of which, 15,122 patients are active COVID-19 cases and 3260 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as per the latest data given by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

