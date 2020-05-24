6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, state tally reaches 191

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Six more people have been found positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total tally of the state to 191, informed Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal .

Out of the total, 125 are active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

So far, 59 people have been cured and three have died due to the lethal infection. (ANI)

