Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Six more people have been found positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total tally of the state to 191, informed Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal .
Out of the total, 125 are active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
So far, 59 people have been cured and three have died due to the lethal infection. (ANI)
6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, state tally reaches 191
ANI | Updated: May 24, 2020 15:17 IST
Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Six more people have been found positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total tally of the state to 191, informed Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal .