6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, count reaches 164

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Six more COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Bhopal, taking the total number of cases to 164 in Madhya Pradesh, informed the State Health Department on Saturday.

Meanwhile, three COVID-19 patients passed away in the state on Saturday, including a 36-year-old patient in Chhindwara, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 11.

Two of these three COVID-19 patients died in Indore, taking the total number of deaths in the district to seven. One of the patients was an 80-year-old woman and another was a 42-year-old man. (ANI)

