6 Mumbai police constables booked for not reporting to duty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): A case was registered against six police constables for not reporting to duty for the last two months despite being served notice, Mumbai Police said.

These constables were posted at Borivali police station and were absent from their duties at this critical time of the COVID-19 outbreak. They were served notices several times but now they have been booked under the Bombay Police Act and Disaster Management Act.

Mumbai has reported 77,197 coronavirus cases so far, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). (ANI)

