6 naxals held in Telangana; arms, vehicles seized

Rajanna Sircilla (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): Six naxals of CPI (ML) group were apprehended on Monday in Rajanna Sircilla district, police said.

Rahul Hegde, Superintendent of Police, Rajanna Siricilla said the accused identified as S Sudhakar (50), U Lingaiah (56), K Anjaiah (40), B Devaiah (40), P Govardhan (26) and A Vittal (30) were held by Rajanna Siricilla Police.

"The six accused has formed as a group and blackmailing politicians and business persons. Police has seized two country-made revolvers, 5 rounds, 6 mobile phones, 2 two-wheelers and party literature. A case has been booked on the accused naxals and further investigation is on. The accused is being sent to judicial custody," he said. (ANI)

