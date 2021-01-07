6 new COVID-19 cases, 7 recoveries reported from Nagaland

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], January 7 (ANI): Nagaland reported six new COVID-19 cases and seven recoveries in the last 24 hours, state health minister S Pangnyu Phom informed on Thursday.

Out of the new cases, three were reported from Dimapur, two from Kohima and one from Peren.



The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 11,960, including 129 active cases and 11,610 recoveries.

Meanwhile, India reported 20,346 new Covid-19 cases, 19,587 recoveries, and 222 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,03,95,278 on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

There are 2,28,083 active coronavirus cases in India, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

