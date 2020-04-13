6 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab, total count up to 176

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 13 (ANI): Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab on Monday, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 176.

The Punjab government said that out of the six cases, two each were reported from Jalandhar and Pathankot while one case each was reported from Ludhiana and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar.

Of these six new cases, four were in contact with individuals who were earlier tested positive for the virus.

India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 9,352, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

