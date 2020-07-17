6 people dead, 3 injured after building collapsed in Mumbai's Fort area

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Debris is being cleared from a site in Mumbai's Fort area where a portion of Bhanushali building had collapsed on Thursday, in which six people died and three got injured.

Ashish Kumar, in-charge of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team working on the site, said, "Six people have died and three others have sustained injuries in the incident."

Soon after the incident, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took stock of the situation.

In a similar incident, two people had died in a house collapse incident in the Malad area on Thursday.

Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban district, Aaditya Thackeray had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who died after a house collapsed at Malvani in Mumbai's Malad area. (ANI)