6 people tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Six persons have tested positive for coronavirus and 11 others have been tested negative out of 28 people who were kept here in isolation wards, said Bhilwara Collector on Friday.

"Six persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Bhilwara out of the 28 people who are in isolation wards at various places in the district, 11 have tested negative," said Rajendra Bhatt, Bhilwara Collector here.

17 people, including 2 foreign nationals have tested positive in Rajasthan for the deadly virus, as per the latest statement issued by the Ministry of Health.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.



The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

