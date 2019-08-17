6 petitioners move SC challenging J-K Reorganisation Bill, Article 370 abrogation

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): Former Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak and retired Major General Ashok Mehta are among six petitioners who moved the Supreme Court on Saturday challenging the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Reorganisation Bill and the abrogation of Article 370.

The petitions claimed the amendments struck at the heart of the principles on which the State of Jammu and Kashmir integrated into India, especially as they had no affirmation or sanction from the people of Jammu and Kashmir which, according to the petition, is a constitutional imperative as far as the State of J&K is concerned.

The petitioners who moved the Apex Court also include Radha Kumar, a former member of the Home Ministry's Group of Interlocutors for Jammu and Kashmir (2010-11) and Hindal Haidar Tyabji, a former IAS officer belonging to Jammu & Kashmir Cadre.

Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Kapil Kak, who was also the Deputy Director of Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, Major General (Retd) Ashok Kumar Mehta, Amitabha Pande, former member of Punjab Cadre of IAS and Gopal Pillai - former IAS officer of Kerala cadre who retired as Union Home Secretary in 2011 have approached the apex Court. (ANI)

