6 positive case of COVID-19 including one death reported in Karnatka till date

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Sunday said that six positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state till date including one death.

"Till date Six COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka state including one death," said a govt press note.

The state has strengthened all surveillance and containment measures against the possible spread of disease.

"The five coronavirus positive cases are in isolation at designated hospital in Bengaluru and are stable," it said. (ANI)

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases across India reached 107 (including foreign nationals), according to the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare on Sunday.

The disease which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic. (ANI)

