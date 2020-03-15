6 positive cases of COVID-19 in K'taka till now including one death: Govt

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Karnataka government has said that as of now six cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state, including one person who died.

"Till date six COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state including one death. The 5 Coronavirus positive cases are in isolation at the designated hospital in Bengaluru," the Karnataka government said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Health Department of Karnataka on Sunday said that all the family members and other contacts of the 76-year-old man who died of coronavirus in Kalaburagi are being monitored closely.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that India's tally in the number of positive cases for coronavirus has reached 107 on Sunday. (ANI)

