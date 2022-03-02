6 Punjab MPs meet MoS Meenakshi Lekhi, urge her to evacuate Indian students from Ukraine soon

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): A delegation of six Members of Parliament from Punjab on Wednesday met Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and urged her to evacuate Indian students from Ukraine at the earliest.

They laid special emphasis on students held in Kharkiv which is on the Russian border but almost 1600 kms from Poland and Romania border and that city is the epicentre of conflict between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

The ministers also requested Lekhi that after the death of one student, the anxiety of people has increased.



"Ukrainian police brutality on Indians should be stopped at every cost as these disturbing videos of girls being beaten and abducted had angered every Indian," they said.

They also handed the list of stranded people and students of Punjab to the MoS.

Minister assured the delegation that the Government of India is taking every step for the safety, security and evacuation of all Indians in Ukraine.

She also assured that Indian Air force planes have been pressed to service for fast and effective evacuation from Ukraine.

Jasbir Singh Gill, Manish Tiwari, Gurjit Aujla, Ravneet Bittu, Chowdhary Santokh Singh, Dr Amar Singh were part of the delegation. (ANI)

