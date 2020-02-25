6 SC judges suffering from swine flu: Justice DY Chandrachud

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): As many as six Supreme Court judges are suffering from swine flu, Justice DY Chandrachud said on Tuesday.

Justice Chandrachud made the comments at the Supreme Court.

The judge informed the court that six judges were down with H1N1 virus, and that Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde had called a meeting with the Supreme Court Bar Association to discuss preventive measures to stop the virus from spreading.

In court-room number 2 in the top court, Justice Sanjiv Khanna was seen wearing a mask, during a hearing.

Swine flu is an infection caused by a virus. The virus is contagious and can spread from human to human.

The symptoms of swine flu are similar to the symptoms of regular human flu and include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. (ANI)

