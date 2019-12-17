6 Sri Lankan refugees detained in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): The Q Branch of Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday detained six Sri Lankan refugees, including a child, in the state's coastal town of Rameswaram while they were trying to escape to their native country on Tuesday.

The refugees were detained near the Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Rameswaram while waiting for a boat to take them back to Sri Lanka.

The six people -- two women, three men, and a child -- were living at the Tiruvannamalai refugee camp.

Dhanushkodi police in Tamil Nadu have initiated an investigation into the matter. (ANI)

