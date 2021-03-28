6 States account for nearly 80 pc of new COVID-19 infections in India

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday informed that six states -- Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh -- account for 79.57 pc of new COVID cases.

"Six States--Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh continue to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases. 79.57 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 6 states. 62,258 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours," read the release by Union Health Ministry.

Maharashtra reported 35,726 new positive cases, 14,523 discharges and 166 deaths today, as per the State Health Department.

Punjab logged 2,820 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,141 discharges, and 46 deaths.

Karnataka too reported 2886 new COVID19 cases, 1179 discharges and 08 deaths today, as per the State Government.

Madhya Pradesh mounted 2,142 new COVID-19 cases, 1,175 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Further, Delhi escalated 1558 new COVID-19 cases, 974 recoveries and 10 deaths.



Poll bound Tamil Nadu also 1,971 new #COVID19 cases, 1,131 discharges and 9 deaths today. Similarly, 2055 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kerala today.

Haryana also reported 1,383 new COVID-19 cases, 761 recoveries and 7 deaths today.

Following this, the Centre on Saturday chaired a high-level meet with 12 States and Union Territories (UTs) reporting a surge in Covid-19 cases. States and Union Territories were advised to focus on stringent containment and public health measures in 46 high burden districts.

With immediate effect, Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district administration declared 20 areas and houses as containment zones and residents of these areas to remain in home quarantine.

"From April 1 onwards, people entering Gujarat from other states will have to mandatorily show a negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours)," Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel, Gujarat.

"For marriage and other gatherings in close spaces Delhi, a maximum of 50 pc of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 100 persons and in open spaces, numbers will be allowed keeping the size of the ground/space in the view, with a ceiling of 200 persons," Delhi government informed.

"Maximum 50 persons are allowed in funeral/last rites related gatherings subject to strict observance of wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser," Delhi government further informed.

As a sign of relief, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday informed that more than 5.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered toll 8 pm.

"The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.94 crores today. A total of 5,94,92,824 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 8 pm today," read the press release by the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

