6 Telangana persons who attended religious prayer in Delhi die due to COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Six persons from Telangana who attended a religious prayer meeting from March 13-15 at Markaz in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi, have died of coronavirus, Telangana Chief Minister's office (CMO) said on Monday.

The government appealed to all those who had attended the Markaz prayers in Delhi to inform the authorities.

"All those, who went for the Markaz prayers in Delhi should inform authorities. The government would conduct tests and offer treatment to them free of cost. Anyone who has information about them should alert the government and authorities," the Medical and Health Department of Telangana stated in a statement.

Two persons died in Gandhi Hospital while one each died in Apollo, Global Hospital, Nizamabad and in Gadwal.

There are 69 active cases of COVID-19 in Telangana and the death toll has reached seven in the state. One person was discharged after being treated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The Union Home Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total coronavirus cases to 1,251 as on Monday. There are 1117 active cases in the country with the state of Kerala contributing the highest number of cases which stands at 202. (ANI)

