6 terrorists, 1 Army personnel killed in two separate encounters in J-K: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 30 (ANI): As many as six terrorists and one Army personnel were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and Kulgam districts, said Vijay Kumar Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir on Friday.

He added that three Jammu and Kashmir police personnel, who were injured in the Anantnag encounter, are stable now.



"Three JeM terrorists have been killed in Kulgam encounter of which one was a Pakistani terrorist and two were local terrorists. There is no collateral damage reported. The team has also recovered two AK47 and one M4 rifle," Kumar told ANI.

"In Anantnag encounter, one terrorist was killed in the initial firing at night and two were eliminated in the early morning. Three Army jawans and one Jammu and Kashmir Police jawan got injured. Later, an Army jawan was scummbed to his injuries while the rest are stable," he said.

He further said, "Total two Pakistani terrorists and four local terrorists of JeM were killed. Two M4 rifles and four AK47 were recovered. This is a big success for the security forces." (ANI)

