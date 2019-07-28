6 trains cancelled, 3 diverted from Mumbai due to rainfall

Mumbai [Maharashtra], July 28 (ANI): Six trains were cancelled and three were diverted in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, said Central Railway on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in various parts of Maharashtra.

The cancelled trains are --Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Intercity Express, Mumbai-Hyderabad Hussain Sagar Express, Hyderabad- Mumbai Hussain Sagar Express, Mumbai-Hyderabad Express, Hazur Sahib Nanded-Panvel Express and Panvel-Hazur Sahib Nanded Express.

Meanwhile, the diverted trains are: Jaipur-Pune Superfast Express which was diverted via Vasai Road-Panvel-Karjat, Secunderabad-Rajkot Express JCO 27.7.2019 diverted via Daund-Manmad-Jalgaon-Surat and Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin Darshan Express was diverted via Daund-Manmad-Jalgaon-Surat.

"All concerned to please note. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," said Railways in a statement.

This comes a day after Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express with around 900 passengers onboard got stranded in floodwaters between Vagani and Badlapur stations in Maharashtra. All the passengers were rescued after an 8-hour long operation by the Army, Air Force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). (ANI)

