Representative image
Representative image

6 trains cancelled, 3 diverted from Mumbai due to rainfall

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 17:27 IST

Mumbai [Maharashtra], July 28 (ANI): Six trains were cancelled and three were diverted in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, said Central Railway on Sunday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in various parts of Maharashtra.
The cancelled trains are --Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Intercity Express, Mumbai-Hyderabad Hussain Sagar Express, Hyderabad- Mumbai Hussain Sagar Express, Mumbai-Hyderabad Express, Hazur Sahib Nanded-Panvel Express and Panvel-Hazur Sahib Nanded Express.
Meanwhile, the diverted trains are: Jaipur-Pune Superfast Express which was diverted via Vasai Road-Panvel-Karjat, Secunderabad-Rajkot Express JCO 27.7.2019 diverted via Daund-Manmad-Jalgaon-Surat and Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin Darshan Express was diverted via Daund-Manmad-Jalgaon-Surat.
"All concerned to please note. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," said Railways in a statement.
This comes a day after Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express with around 900 passengers onboard got stranded in floodwaters between Vagani and Badlapur stations in Maharashtra. All the passengers were rescued after an 8-hour long operation by the Army, Air Force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 17:27 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Truck carrying 40 pilgrims overturns, 21 injured

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): As many as 21 people were injured after a truck overturned at Mandyali village here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 17:04 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Vehicle carrying Kanwar pilgrims overturns; two dead

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): A vehicle carrying Kanwar pilgrims on Sunday got overturned while journeying from Jaunpur to Prayagraj in which two pilgrims lost their lives and around six got seriously injured.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:52 IST

Chhattisgarh: Major attack on security forces averted in Narayanpur

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 28 (ANI): A major Naxal attack on security forces was averted on Sunday thanks to the alertness of local administration in Raynar Batumpara area of Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:52 IST

Kashmiri youth take army recruitment test, urge others to...

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): Kashmiri youth came in huge numbers to take the common entrance test for recruitment in the Indian Army here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:51 IST

Ahead of trust vote, Congress to hold legislative party meeting tomorrow

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Congress will hold a legislative party meeting here on Monday, ahead of the confidence motion in the state Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:48 IST

BJP 'Abhyas Varga' to be held in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The two-day 'Abhyas Varga' of BJP Ministers and MPs will be held on August 3 and 4 in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:40 IST

Man commits suicide in Odisha's Naupada town

Naupada (Odisha) [India], July 28 (ANI): A man committed suicide by jumping under the rear tyre of a moving truck on the National Highway 353 in Nuapada town on Saturday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:39 IST

Always held people's interests close to his heart: Sonia mourns...

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of senior party leader S Jaipal Reddy who passed away in Hyderabad at the age of 77.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:39 IST

Minor gang raped in Alwar, photograph of incident made viral

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], July 28 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in a village here in Alwar district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:31 IST

Assam floods: Around 651 villages affected in Barpeta district

Barpeta [Assam], July 28 (ANI): Over 11 lakh people in around 651 villages of Assam's Barpeta district have adversely been affected by floods.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:29 IST

Woman killed in building collapse in Jodhpur

Jodhpur [Rajasthan], July 28 (ANI): A woman was killed on Sunday after a portion of a residential building collapsed following heavy rainfall in Jodhpur.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:10 IST

Mumbai rains: 300 people stranded in Kalyan rescued

Kalyan (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Security forces have rescued as many as 300 stranded people from across Kalyan.

Read More
iocl