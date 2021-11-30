6 travellers from S Africa, other 'high-risk' countries test COVID positive in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Six passengers who arrived from South Africa or other high-risk countries have tested positive for COVID-19, the state's public health department said on Tuesday.

The department said that one case each has been reported from Mumbai Corporation, Kalyan the Dombivali Corporation, Meera-Bhayandar Corporation and from Pune while two cases from Nigeria were reported from the Pimpri-Chinchwad corporation.

The Department further said that the passengers are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.



"All the samples have been sent for genomic sequencing and their contact tracing exercise is underway. All these passengers, though tested Covid-19 positive, are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic," according to the state's Public Health Department.

Meanwhile, amid fear of the spread of the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', school reopening for classes 1 to 7 in Mumbai, has been postponed till December 15, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The reopening of schools in Pune for Standard 1 to 7 has also been postponed till December 15, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation. (ANI)

