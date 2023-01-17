6 wagons of goods train derail in Haryana's Rohtak

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], January 15 (ANI): As many as six wagons of a goods train derailed near Samargopalpur village in Rohtak on Sunday morning.

The train was heading towards Suratgarh from Delhi via Rohtak.

"At around 6:45 am in Rohtak district 6 wagons of a goods train derailed from the track. We are assessing to know what has actually happened. The train was moving from Delhi to Suratgarh in Rajasthan. We have started the work to remove wagons," D Garg, DRM, North Railway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)