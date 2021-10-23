6-year-old girl raped by her neighbour; accused on run

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): A six-year-old girl child was allegedly raped by her neighbour, who is suspected to be in his twenties, in Delhi's Ranjit Nagar on Friday.

According to police, the girl was reportedly playing outside her house when the accused took her to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her.

A CCTV video has been surfaced where it can be seen the girl is following the accused in the markets.



The victim's father works as a labourer.

Police also said that the accused has threatened the girl with dire consequences if she reveals about the incident.

Currently, two teams are investigating the matter. The girl is under observation in the hospital and her statement is yet to be recorded. The accused is absconding.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

