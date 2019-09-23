Santosh Kumar, CO, Pilkhuwa Circle talking to ANI on Monday
Santosh Kumar, CO, Pilkhuwa Circle talking to ANI on Monday

6-year-old girl raped in Hapur

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:35 IST

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): A 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped by one of his neighbour here in Hafizpur area here on Sunday. The accused went absconding after the incident.
The incident took place when the victim was playing outside her house and the accused took her to the nearby field and committed the heinous act. He left the victim bleeding in pain.
The victim was rushed to the nearby hospital for the treatment.
Police have registered the case against the accused and are conducting raids to nab him.
"A 6-year-old girl was brought here. She was very afraid. Medical examination has been done and report is awaited. It seems that she was raped," said Deepti Malik, the doctor at the government hospital.
"Police immediately went to the spot after the incident. The child is under treatment and on the basis of the complaint by the family members FIR is registered against the accused. The police team is conducting raids to arrest him," said Santosh Kumar, CO, Pilkhuwa Circle.
Further details are awaited (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:46 IST

Sonia, Manmohan, Karti visit Tihar jail to meet Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrived at Tihar jail here to meet former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:17 IST

MP: Man sets bike on fire after being issued challan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): An unidentified man in Indore on Sunday night set his bike on fire after he was issued a challan by traffic police personnel. The man soon after fled from the spot.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:00 IST

Voting for bye-elections underway in Tripura , Chhattisgarh and UP

Bhadharghat/Dantewada/Hamirpur (Tripura/Chhattisgarh/UP) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Voting for the bye-elections is underway at assembly constituencies of Badharghat, Dantewada and Hamirpur in Tripura, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh respectively here on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 08:57 IST

Digvijaya asks EC to invite hackers to prove EVMs aren't 'tamper proof'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The row over the use of EVMs for elections continues as former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday asked the Election Commission of India to invite hackers and allow them to prove that 'no machine with a chip is ta

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 08:41 IST

Sonia, Manmohan likely to meet Chidambaram in jail today

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will meet P Chidambaram in Tihar hail on Monday, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 08:16 IST

Petrol prices spike to Rs 73.91 in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): With Rs 0.29 hike, the price of petrol on Monday jumped to Rs 73.91 in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:50 IST

Man kills boss for firing him from job in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Sunday registered a case against a man for allegedly killing his ex-boss in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:43 IST

Theft at Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's residence, case registered

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday alleged that his house in New Delhi's Saraswati Vihar was burgled.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 05:50 IST

Three Naxals gunned down in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Three Naxals were gunned down by the police in an encounter in Visakhapatnam's Dorakonda area on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 05:31 IST

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal flags off Guwahati-Bangkok flight

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Giving a boost to State government's initiatives to transform Guwahati as a gateway to the ASEAN region, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday flagged off the first flight to Bangkok at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 01:48 IST

A historic day in world politics: Amit Shah on Howdy Modi event

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called the "Howdy Modi" event presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Texas a "historic day in world politics".

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:39 IST

Spiritual leader Dalai Lama visits Mathura, hails India's...

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Sunday visited Ramanreti Ashram in the historic town of Gokul here as part of his two-day visit to Mathura.

Read More
iocl