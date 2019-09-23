6-year-old girl raped in Hapur

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): A 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped by one of his neighbour here in Hafizpur area here on Sunday. The accused went absconding after the incident.

The incident took place when the victim was playing outside her house and the accused took her to the nearby field and committed the heinous act. He left the victim bleeding in pain.

The victim was rushed to the nearby hospital for the treatment.

Police have registered the case against the accused and are conducting raids to nab him.

"A 6-year-old girl was brought here. She was very afraid. Medical examination has been done and report is awaited. It seems that she was raped," said Deepti Malik, the doctor at the government hospital.

"Police immediately went to the spot after the incident. The child is under treatment and on the basis of the complaint by the family members FIR is registered against the accused. The police team is conducting raids to arrest him," said Santosh Kumar, CO, Pilkhuwa Circle.

Further details are awaited (ANI)

