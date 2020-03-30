60 coronavirus positive cases in Rajasthan: Health Minister Raghu Sharma

Jaipur (Rajasthan)[India], Mar 30 (ANI): Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday said that the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state is at 60.

"60 positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Rajasthan, with Bhilwara reporting the maximum number - its tally is 25 cases," Sharma said.

Reacting to reports about the doctors of a government hospital in Jodhpur being given substandard personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, he said: "No one wants to purchase substandard products and the state government will never tolerate this. These claims are misleading."

With 47 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1071 in India on Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness.

The number of people who have succumbed to the infection in the country is 29, while one patient has migrated. (ANI)

