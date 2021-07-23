60 kg of Sea Cucumbers and Sea Cards seized in TN's Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23 (ANI): Mandapam Forest Department on Thursday night seized a total of 60 kilograms of live sea cucumbers and live sea cards from a Pirappanvalasai seashore in Ramanathapuram district, however, it was released in the sea at Mandapam in the presence of the Rameswaram Court arbitrator on Friday morning, said Mandapam Forest Department officials.

Mandapam Forest Department in a joint operation with the forest rangers and anti-hunting guards seized 35 kilograms of live sea cards and 25 kilograms of live sea cucumbers from the Pirappanvalasai seashore on Thursday night, informed the Mandapam Forest Department Officials.

The operation was led by the Mandapam Forest Officer G. Venkatesh and Vanavar Mahendran, added the Mandapam Forest Department Officials.



A two-wheeler without a registration number was also found at Pirappanvalasai beach that had about 25 kilograms of live sea cucumbers. The two-wheeler and live sea cucumbers were confiscated, said the Mandapam Forest Department Officials.

The live sea cucumbers were brought to Mandapam Wildlife Sanctuary and then released into the sea at Mandapam.

The search for the culprits involved in the sea cucumber smuggling is underway. (ANI)





