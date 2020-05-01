60 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 1,463

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Sixty more COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1463, the state health department said on Friday.

According to official data, at least 33 coronavirus patients have died in the state so far.

Out of the 60 cases, 25 were reported from Kurnool district while 19 from Guntur, six from Anantapur, and two each from West Godavari and Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

