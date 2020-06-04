60 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, total cases count reaches 1,145

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 4 (ANI): With 60 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Uttrakhand on Thursday, the total count of cases has reached 1,145.

A bulletin of state Health Department said there are 845 active cases in the state and 286 patients have recovered. Four patients recovered on Thursday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has 2,16,919 confirmed COVID-19 cases. (ANI)