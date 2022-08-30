60 pc students attempted CUET-UG: UGC chairperson M Jagdesh Kumar

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): On the last day of Phase 6 of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET-UG), approximately 60 per cent of students attempted the examination, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagdesh Kumar said.

"The attendance across the country is estimated to be about 60 per cent, the UGC Chairman said.

Quoting initial reports, he said that the exam could not be conducted at several places in Jharkhand due to slow Internet. For that, a detailed report is being awaited as it affected as many as 103 students.

"As per initial reports, due to slow Internet speed, the examination at Centre Radha Govind University, Ramgarh, Jharkhand could not be conducted. A detailed report is awaited. Examination for 103 affected candidates will be conducted shortly," he said.

He affirmed that the fourth and last day of Phase 6 of the CUET (UG) exam was conducted successfully for 1,40,559 candidates in 444 Examination Centres across 239 cities including four outside India (Muscat, Riyadh, Dubai, and Sharjah) in both the slots. (ANI)