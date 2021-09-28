60 students in Bengaluru boarding school test positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 28 (ANI): As many as 60 students">students of a residential boarding school in Electronic City in Karnataka's Bengaluru have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, said District Collector (DC) of Bengaluru Urban District J Manjunath.

"Out of 480 students">students, 60 students">students tested positive for COVID-19. Two students">students had mild symptoms and both are under hospital care. The rest of the students">students were quarantined with a proper medical facility," said the DC.

Manjunath further informed that a student had symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea etc, after which he was tested and turned out positive with the virus. Following this one case of COVID-19, overall 480 students">students and 57 teaching and non-teaching staff were tested for COVID-19.



Of 60 students">students, 14 are from Tamil Nadu and 46 are from various parts of Karnataka.

"After seven days, we will test once again for remaining students">students. We have done 105 rapid antigen tests and 424 RT-PCR tests. Our team has camped there itself at the quarantine centre. We are keeping a close watch," he said.

Schools in Karnataka for classes 6-8 reopened on September 6, adhering to all the COVID-19 protocols. The state government has already reopened school for classes 9-12 from August 23 in a phased manner. (ANI)

