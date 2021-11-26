60 students in hostels of Karnataka's college test positive for COVID-19

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], November 25 (ANI): As many as 60 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at two hostels of SDM College of Medical Sciences situated at Manjusreenagar in Dharwad, Karnataka.

Addressing the media, Dharwad District Collector Nitish Patil said, "60 students of SDM College of Medical Sciences in Dharwad have tested positive for COVID-19. Test reports of another 100 students are awaited."



"Two hostels of the college have been sealed," Patil said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 306 new COVID-19 cases, 224 recoveries and two deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin today.

With this, the total cases in the state have risen to 29,94,561. The total death toll in the state stands at 38,187. (ANI)

