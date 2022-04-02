60+ winners from class 6-12 awarded at first IndiaSkills Junior Championship

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The country's first championship for school students-JuniorSkills 2021, ended on a high note on Saturday. Over 60 winners from classes 6 to 12 were felicitated with cash prizes, certificates, and medals.

Gold medal winners will get an opportunity to travel to Shanghai in October 2022 to experience from close quarters the WorldSkills Competition, the world's premier skill competition where different countries participate for the ultimate recognition in skills. Additionally, it was announced that the second edition of JuniorSkills will be renamed as IndiaSkills Junior, and a new logo was unveiled, according to a release by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Congratulating the participants, Atul Kumar Tiwari, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) said, "Skilling is a top priority of the Government and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship is committed to creating platforms for young students to showcase their talent and learn from experts."

Biswajit Saha, Director, CBSE called skills the backbone of a country's plan for future growth.

"JuniorSkills is an endeavour to provide school students exposure to vocational education at an early age that helps them in making a well-informed decision about their career choices, and is in keeping with the National Education Policy 2020," said Saha.

JuniorSkills is a platform that emphasises practical learning and encourages students to showcase their talent and gives them the opportunity to be groomed by industry experts in order to be recognised and rewarded for their abilities on a national scale. JuniorSkills has been envisioned in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020, wherein the emphasis has been laid on the integration of vocational courses into the school curricula, read the release. (ANI)