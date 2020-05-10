60-year-old COVID-19 patient commits suicide in Mumbai hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): A 60-year-old coronavirus patient admitted at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai has committed suicide.

"Prakash Devadiga, a 60-year-old COVID-19 patient, committed suicide by hanging after making a noose with a pyjama hanging from an iron mesh in 9th floor of Seven Hill Hospital," said a police official of MIDC police station.

No suicide note has been found from the possession of Devadiga, the official added.

The MIDC police station has registered an Accidental Death Report and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

