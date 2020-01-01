Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in Bandra.
The accused has been arrested.
According to police, the incident came to light when a hospital informed that a woman who is bleeding excessively from her private part has been admitted.
Police told that woman was allegedly raped by the man on the pretext of giving her a job.
A case has been registered.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
60-year-old man arrested for raping 25-year-old woman in Mumbai
ANI | Updated: Jan 01, 2020 03:03 IST
