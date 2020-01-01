60-year-old man arrested for raping 25-year-old woman in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in Bandra.

The accused has been arrested.

According to police, the incident came to light when a hospital informed that a woman who is bleeding excessively from her private part has been admitted.

Police told that woman was allegedly raped by the man on the pretext of giving her a job.

A case has been registered.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

