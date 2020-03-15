60-year-old man held for attempting to sexually assault minor girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): A 60-year-old man was arrested for attempting to sexually assault a minor girl in Hyderabad.

According to Jagathgiri Gutta police, on Saturday morning the accused called a 9-year-old girl, who is his neighbour, to his residence and attempted to sexually assault her.

The cries of the minor were heard by other neighbours and they immediately rescued her and handed over the accused to the police.

A case was registered against him under relevant sections of POCSO Act. The accused has been sent to judicial remand today. Further probe is on, police said. (ANI)

