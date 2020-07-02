60-yr-old farmer found dead outside thermal plant in Bathinda

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], July 2 (ANI): A 60-year-old farmer was found dead outside Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Plant in Bathinda on Wednesday, police informed on Thursday.

"He is a resident of Sangrur. A probe has been initiated," Assistant Sub-Inspector Sohan Singh told ANI.

A placard reading 'I am sacrificing my life to stop the plant from being sold' was found near the body of the farmer.

Punjab government had reportedly ordered redeveloping the land of the thermal plant, which is lying closed since January 2018. (ANI)

