60-yr-old held for raping minor in Bihar's Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], May 23 (ANI): A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Gaya, the police said on Sunday.

"A 60-year-old elderly person raped a young girl several times at the tip of a knife following which the girl became pregnant. The woman reached the police station. The police have arrested the accused," Raviranjana Kumari, women police station in-charge, Gaya.



A case has been registered at Chandauti police station in Gaya in connection with the matter.

"The minor says that she was raped for nearly two months. The 16-year-old minor has been sent for further treatment at a hospital in Gaya. The girl also informed that the alleged rapist is a resident of her village", the police official said.

Further probe in this matter is underway. (ANI)

