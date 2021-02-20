600 artisans to participate in 26th edition of 'Hunar Haat'

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that more than 600 artisans and craftsmen from almost every state are participating in the 26th 'Hunar Haat' organised by Union Ministry of Minority Affairs from February 20 to March 1.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the 26th 'Hunar Haat' at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on 21st February at 09:30 am.

The 'Hunar Haat' at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium centred on the theme of 'Vocal for Local' will display and sell the exquisite indigenous handmade products of artisans and craftsmen.

The minister said that the event has provided employment opportunities to more than five lakh artisans, craftsmen and artists yet.



Naqvi said that the indigenous handmade products from every corner of the country are available under one roof at 'Hunar Haat'. The visitors will also enjoy traditional delicacies from every region of the country at the 'Bawarchikhana' section and will also enjoy different cultural and musical programmes to be presented by renowned artists of the country at the event.

"The people will get a feel of the strength of India's 'Unity in Diversity' at the event," he added.

Shri Naqvi said that the 'Hunar Haat' is available on an online platform and on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal where the people, including overseas visitors, can buy products of the indigenous artisans online.

The step to launch the "Hunar Haat" online has received a tremendous response as the artisans and craftsmen are receiving large-scale online orders for their products.

Naqvi added that the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will provide employment and employment opportunities to 7,50,000 artisans and craftsmen through the 'Hunar Haat' which will be organised in 2022 on the 75th year of the country's independence. (ANI)

