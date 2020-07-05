600 personnel to be deployed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in first phase

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): 600 personnel have been deployed for the first month to work at the DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in New Delhi and their numbers can be increased if the need arises, according to Lieutenant General Dr Madhuri Kanitkar on Sunday.

"In the first phase, a team of 600 personnel including doctors of every specialty, nursing officers, paramedics will be working here for a month. The maximum number of personnel have come from Armed Forces Medical College, but the nursing officials have come from all over India. As per the requirements, the number of personnel can be increased," Dr Kanitkar told ANI here.

She further said that the staff deployed at the facility will work in six-hour shifts and they are highly motivated.

Speaking about her role and the morale of the personnel deployed at the newly built facility, Dr Kanitkar said, "My role is that of a coordinator, therefore, DG AFMS, DRDO Secretary and CDS will oversee the on-ground implementation. Our team is highly motivated and we are also proud that a large number of female personnel are serving here."

Earlier today Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy were also present at the site. (ANI)