6,000 transit accommodations approved for Kashmiri migrant employees in Valley: Nityanand Rai

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Central government has approved the construction of 6,000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant employees working in the Valley under the Prime Minister's Development Package, 2015.

"Government of India has approved the construction of 6,000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri Migrant employees engaged or to be engaged in different districts of Kashmir Valley under Prime Minister's Development Package, 2015 (PMDP-2015) announced on November 7, 2015," Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.



"Construction of 1,025 units has been completed or substantially completed, 1,872 units are at different stages of completion, and work on remaining units has been taken up," he added.

Answering another question, he said under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), 5,502 Kashmiri Pandits have been provided government jobs in different departments of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The MoS Home also said that no Kashmiri Pandit has reportedly migrated from the valley from August 5, 2019, till July 9, 2022, and 128 security force personnel and 118 civilians have been killed by terrorists during the period. (ANI)

