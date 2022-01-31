60,000 start-ups established since 2016 have created over 6 lakh job opportunities: President Kovind

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that since 2016, 60,000 start-ups have been established in the country creating over 6 lakh job opportunities.

On the first day of the budget session of the Parliament, the President addressed the joint sitting and said, "Our start-up industry is also an example of the infinite new possibilities that are rapidly taking shape under the leadership of our youth. Since 2016, 60,000 new start-ups have been established in 56 different sectors in our country. More than six lakh jobs have been created by these start-ups."

In 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the President said that more than 40 unicorn start-ups have emerged in the country, each with a minimum market valuation of Rs 7,400 crore.

He noted that the government has taken many policy decisions and opened up several new sectors so that the youth can benefit from rapidly changing technology.

"Through the Start-ups Intellectual Property Protection Program, the government has simplified and accelerated the processes related to patents and trademarks. As a result, nearly 6,000 patents and more than 20,000 trademarks have been applied for in this financial year," he added. (ANI)