60th Goa Liberation Day: President Kovind pays tribute to fallen soldiers at Azad Maidan

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 20 (ANI): Paying tribute to fallen soldiers who laid down their lives during the operation at the historic Azad Maidan on the occasion of the 60th Liberation Day of Goa, President Ram Nath Kovind said the Goan struggle for liberation was not only for civil liberties but also an expression of the long-suppressed longings to be one with India again.

The President placed a wreath at the Martyr's memorial and paid homage to fallen soldiers.

As a mark of respect to the fallen soldiers, buglers played the last post, and police contingents paid compliments by reversing their arms. They later presented an armed salute as a mark of respect.

On the occasion, the President expressed pride to see Goa ranking first in terms of per capita income after suffering several years of underdeveloped physical infrastructure and industry.

"The credit goes to the hardworking people, public representatives, government servants and industry of Goa. As the entire nation moves forward to strengthen the local economy, the state Government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swayampurna Goa' is a commendable initiative," he said.



Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also paid tribute to freedom fighters and bravehearts of Goa's freedom struggle.

"Goa is marching towards all-round growth and hoped that it will achieve the index of happiness apart from being a prosperous state," he said.

Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant also addressed the program, saying that the year-long program is not only for entertainment but an effort to bring out a blueprint of Development for the future of Agriculture, Education, Industries and Commerce in the state.

President Kovind arrived in Goa earlier in the day for his two-day visit to mark the occasion and was received at the Goa airport by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year in the country. It marks the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961 following 450 years of Portuguese rule. (ANI)

