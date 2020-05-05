61 FIRs lodged, 535 people arrested today for flouting lockdown norms in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 5 (ANI): As many as 535 persons were arrested and 61 FIRs were lodged by the Uttarakhand police on Tuesday for violation of the COVID-19 lockdown, informed Media Cell, Police Headquarters, Uttarakhand.

So far, the state has registered a total of 2,602 FIRs and has arrested 13,643 people since the commencement of the lockdown.

Also, the state government under the Motor Vehicles Act has collected Rs 1.63 crore as penalty amount by seizing 6,020 vehicles and by issuing 31,931 challans. (ANI)

