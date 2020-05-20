Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 20 (ANI): 61 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,906, the state Health Department said on Wednesday.
The total number of cases includes 2,409 active cases and 143 deaths, the Health Department stated. (ANI)
61 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 5,906
ANI | Updated: May 20, 2020 13:56 IST
