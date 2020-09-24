61 more COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] September 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh recorded 61 new cases for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, according to the state health department.

Out of 13,110 patients infected so far, 9,173 have recovered, 3,771 active cases persist and the death count stands at 141.

Solan district here has witnessed the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases (2,726), out of which 763 are still active.

Seven districts haven't reported any new cases in the last 24 hours while the recovery rate has increased with 236 patients cured since last fortnight. Shimla had the highest number of fresh cases, 31, while Sirmour accounted for 93 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 treatment facility in Himachal Pradesh has been bifurcated amongst COVID Care Centres (CCC) for suspected and mild cases, COVID Health Centres (CHC) for clinically assigned patients, and dedicated COVID-19 hospitals for severe patients.

More than 2,50,000 tests have been conducted in the state with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent. (ANI)