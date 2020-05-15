61 new Covid-19 cases in Odisha, tally reaches 672

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 15 (ANI): Odisha on Thursday recorded as many as 61 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total tally of the cases in the state to 672, informed Department of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha.

At present, out of the total cases 511 are active in the state.

The state health department further informed that so far 158 people have been discharged and three have died due to the lethal infection.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

