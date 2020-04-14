61 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana, state tally at 472

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], April 13 (ANI): Sixty-one more people tested positive for COVID- 19 in the state on Monday, increasing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to 472.

The state health department said that one death was also reported on Monday, increasing the death toll due to COVID-19 to 17.

Of all the confirmed cases reported in the state, so far 103 of them have been completely cured and were discharged from the hospitals.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with 905 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Monday evening climbed to 9,352 and 324 deaths. (ANI)







