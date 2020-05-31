61 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Kerala today

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 31 (ANI): Sixty-one new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Kerala on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the State to 670, said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja.

As many as 15 people tested negative, of the total cases reported today, 20 returned from overseas (UAE-eight, Kuwait-five, Oman-four, Saudi Arabia-one, Qatar-one, Maldives-one), 37 from other states (Maharashtra-20, Tamil Nadu-six, Delhi-five, Karnataka-four, Gujarat-one and Rajasthan-one). Four people got infected through contact while Palakkad and Kollam have reported two cases each.

A total of 590 people have recovered and discharged. As many as ten new locations have been declared as hotspots today taking the total number of hotspots in the state to 116.

A total of 1,34,654 people are under observation in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,33,413 are under home/institutional quarantine and 1241 are in hospitals. 208 people were admitted to the hospital today.

In the last 24 hours, 3099 samples have been sent for inspection. So far, samples of 67,371 individuals (including the augmented sample) have been sent for inspection. Of the 64,093 samples available, the test results are negative.

In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, a total of 12,506 samples were collected from priority groups, such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts, and 11,604 samples were negative. (ANI)

