61.10 pc polling for panch, 49.25 pc for sarpanch vacancies in third phase of J-K panchayat by-polls

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 5 (ANI): Over 61 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Friday in the third phase of by-polls for panch seats and over 49 per cent in by-polls for sarpanch seats in Jammu Kashmir, State Election Commissioner KK Sharma said on Saturday.

He said 61.10 per cent voter turnout was recorded for vacant panch seats and 49.25 per cent for vacant sarpanch seats.

An official release said by-polls were held for 327 panch seats in the third phase.

It said a total of 31,844 electors (including 16600 males and 15244 females), out of 52,118, exercised their franchise in the third phase of panch by-elections.

The release said Jammu division recorded 79.47 per cent and Kashmir division recorded 59.63 per cent voter turnout during the third phase of panch by-elections.



Regarding vacant sarpanch constituencies, 49.25 per cent polling was registered in 66 constituencies in which a total of 39,852 electors (including 21307 males and 18545 females), out of 80913, voted to choose their representatives, the release said.

It said 74.74 per cent polling was registered in Jammu division whereas 42.57 per cent voting was recorded in Kashmir division.

In Jammu division, Kishtwar district recorded the highest voter turnout of 89.55 per cent for panch by-poll seats followed by Rajouri with 88.29 per cent and Ramban with 86.10 per cent.

Similarly, Kulgam district topped the voter turnout in Kashmir division with 77.11 per cent followed by Budgam with 74.21 per cent and Bandipora with 64.88 per cent, the release said.

The third phase of the panchayat bypolls was held along with the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

