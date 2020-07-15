612 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha in a day

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 15 (ANI): With a record high of 612 COVID-19 patients recovering in a day, over 10,000 coronavirus patients have recovered in Odisha until Wednesday.

According to the state Health Department, the total recovered cases now stands at 10,476.

The maximum number of recoveries have been reported from Ganjam (270) followed by Sundargarh (84) and Keonjhar (48). (ANI)

